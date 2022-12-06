Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in pet theft sentenced to 21 years

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker during the theft of two of the singer's French bulldogs in Hollywood last year pleaded no contest to attempted murder on Monday and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in prison.

As part of the no-contest plea - the legal equivalent to a guilty plea in California - James Howard Jackson also admitted in court to inflicting great bodily injury on the man he shot in the chest, Ryan Fischer, who survived the attack.

"The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted, violent act and provides justice for our victim," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in announcing the settlement of the case.