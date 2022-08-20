    বাংলা

    Most TV critics applaud ‘House of the Dragon,’ others find it less magical

    'House of the Dragon' arrives on HBO Max on Sunday

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2022, 06:00 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2022, 06:00 AM

    The highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" received glowing reviews from many television critics on Friday, but still has a lot to prove to others.

    Three years ago, the acclaimed HBO series "Game of Thrones" came to a controversial end that underwhelmed some fans. The new franchise spin-off returns audiences to George RR Martin's fantasy world for a series centered on the bloody civil war within House Targaryen.

    "House of the Dragon," which arrives on HBO Max on Sunday, scored a 76% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 124 of 164 reviews applauding the new series.

    In the show, a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons ensues between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her brother Aegon II Targaryen over who takes the throne after the passing of their father, Viserys l.

    Lorraine Ali of the Los Angeles Times said the spin-off "recaptures the power, grandeur of the original."

    "This fresh chapter in the saga of the Seven Kingdoms is reverse-engineered to feed into narratives and family trees that are familiar to 'GoT' devotees," Ali said.

    "It's best to brace now for the genealogy chatter around Houses Targaryen, Lannister, Velaryon and Hightower, for theories connecting the future with the past and for ghoulish discussions of which series featured more graphic displays of blood, gore and guts."

    Also Read: The Iron Throne up for grabs again in 'Game of Thrones' prequel series

    By contrast, Darren Franich of Entertainment Weekly described the opening scene as "the blandest possible orientation, Epic Fantasy for Dummies" and said the good news is that "the beginning is the worst part."

    Other critics had similar qualms with the series not living up to the original "Game of Thrones" when it comes to characters, plot and overall quality.

    Brian Lowry of CNN saw the prequel as a "less-addictive game for an earlier throne" but said it was "not bad."

    "There are dragons aplenty, but it doesn't produce the sort of character that defined and elevated its predecessor to prestige-TV royalty," Lowry wrote.

    RELATED STORIES
    ‘Din–The Day’ director threatens to sue Ananta Jalil for violating the terms of their contract, Jalil hits back
    ‘Din–The Day’ director, Ananta Jalil trade barbs
    The director accuses Jalil of “despoiling the half produced film” from him while Jalil says every single move was discussed beforehand
    Marvel's She-Hulk hopes Disney+ fans like her when she's angry
    She-Hulk hopes fans like her when she's angry
    Tatiana Maslany, who previously stunned fans with sci-fi hit Orphan Black, stars as Jen Walters, who struggles to embrace her Hulk-like powers in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'
    India’s Enforcement Directorate names actor Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in money-laundering case
    Jacqueline Fernandez accused of money laundering
    The actor received various gifts worth Rs 57.1 million from an alleged conman, according to India’s Enforcement Directorate
    'Bullet Train' repeats no 1, 'Top Gun' returns to second place as box office nearly grinds to halt
    Box office: 'Bullet Train' repeats no 1, 'Top Gun' returns to 2nd
    The Brad Pitt-led 'Bullet Train' has generated $54.4 million at the US box office after two weeks on the big screen

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher