The Iron Throne up for grabs again in 'Game of Thrones' prequel series

It's been three years since HBO's juggernaut show "Game of Thrones" came to a close.

Now, the history of the throne is being examined in the prequel "House of the Dragon," which charts how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war. The series debuts on HBO on Aug 21. The show starts with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) having to choose an heir, either his dutiful daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, or his wayward and violent brother, Prince Daemon.