'Game of Thrones' prequel meets Targaryens at height of power

Also in the family tree is Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), who was passed over for the throne.

"She should have been the queen," Best said of the character. "It's kind of annoying that she isn't. It's also kind of annoying that people keep reminding her that she isn't."

The new series is based on author George RR Martin's book "Fire & Blood." Martin, who had criticized parts of "Game of Thrones," said he had seen nine of the "House of the Dragon" episodes and found them "pretty amazing."

"These books, these characters, are like my kids," he said. "When you give your kids to people for adoption, you wonder how they will they be treated, will you recognise them?"

So far, "I'm really very happy," he said.