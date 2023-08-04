Striking Hollywood writers, studios meet to discuss resuming talks

As the Hollywood writers' strike approaches the 100-day mark, Writers Guild of America (WGA) negotiators will meet on Friday with representatives of the major studios for the first time in three months to discuss whether contract talks can resume.

The 11,500 members of the guild walked out May 2, citing an impasse over pay, streaming residuals and other issues such as setting curbs on the use of artificial intelligence. Next Wednesday marks the 100th day of the strike.

Ahead of the meeting, the WGA's negotiating committee issued a statement to union members, saying it was time for the studios to abandon the tactics they used during the previous writers' strike in 2007-08, including allegedly spreading misinformation about the real impact of the strike.