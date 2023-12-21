Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on Salaar’s clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Salaar', directed by Prashanth Neel and featuring 'Baahubali' star Prabhas in the lead role.

The buzz around the Telugu action thriller has been building, with the film set to compete with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' at the box office.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Prithviraj shared insights into his collaboration with Prabhas, discussed the portrayal of violence in the film, and offered his perspective on the highly anticipated box office clash with ‘Dunki’.