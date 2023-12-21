    বাংলা

    Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on Salaar’s clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

    The south Indian actor shares insights on what worked for recent Bollywood hits ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Animal’

    Published : 21 Dec 2023, 10:27 AM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2023, 10:27 AM

    Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Salaar', directed by Prashanth Neel and featuring 'Baahubali' star Prabhas in the lead role.

    The buzz around the Telugu action thriller has been building, with the film set to compete with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' at the box office.

    In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Prithviraj shared insights into his collaboration with Prabhas, discussed the portrayal of violence in the film, and offered his perspective on the highly anticipated box office clash with ‘Dunki’.

    The actor was full of praise for his co-star Prabhas's humility despite his stature in the industry. "Prabhas is one of the biggest stars of the country and probably the only person who does not know that is him. He is the nicest guy. Either he really does not know or he is putting up a brilliant performance."

    Action films like 'Jawan', 'Pathaan', and 'Animal' have made waves in 2023, setting new records at the box office. But Prithviraj believes there is no substitute for a good story to capture the hearts of audiences.

    “2023 has seen a lot of action films become blockbusters, but as actors and filmmakers, we need to be aware that it’s not the action but it is a good drama that is working.”

    In the lead up to Salaar’s Dec 22 release, much has been made about its intense fight scenes and violent content, with the film receiving an 'adult' certification from the censor board. “Violence is very much a character in the film. I don’t think violence for violence's sake will ever work in a film. People will look away. The motivation behind the violence will make people look at it,” said Prithviraj.

    Addressing the simultaneous release and box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ and actor Mohanlal’s ‘Neru’, he said, “I am a film lover. I love that for this holiday season, I have three films made by three iconic filmmakers, starring three of the biggest stars, to watch.”

    “I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Jeethu Joseph, and Mohanlal sir. I love Prashanth Neel, and I think ‘Salaar’ is an amazing film. I am going to see all the three films.”

    ‘Dunki’ and ‘Neru’ will release on Dec 21, while ‘Salaar’ will hit theatres a day later on Dec 22.

