    বাংলা

    Twitter account of Indian actress Ranaut restored after two-year ban

    The social media platform suspended the Indian actress’s account in May 2021 for ‘repeated violations’ of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 05:40 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 05:40 PM

    The Twitter account of leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been restored two years after she was banned following a tweet urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to subdue one of his political opponents.

    Ranaut sent a screen-shot of her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam from her Instagram account on Tuesday and said she was "glad to be back on Twitter".

    Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a query from Reuters on the restoration of Ranaut's account.

    Twitter suspended Ranaut's account in May 2021 for "repeated violations" of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.

    The suspension came after Ranaut asked Modi in a tweet to "tame" Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the eastern state of West Bengal, whose regional party defeated Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in the state elections.

    Following the election, Banerjee's party was accused of violent attacks on its defeated opponents, which it denied.

    Ranaut is a winner of several national film awards and is known for her ardent support of Modi.

    She took to Instagram last year to applaud articles about Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and also shared requests from users who appealed to Musk to restore her Twitter account.

    RELATED STORIES
    Matthew Patrick Davis in Barbarian (2022) | Photo: Regency Entertainment / Monarchy Enterprises
    5 horror stories with more cerebral chills
    The genre can offer up insightful commentary on life and human nature in addition to shocks and thrills
    Michelle Yeoh poses with her award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, January 10, 2023.
    'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations
    Others vying for best picture include Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans," the splashy "Elvis" biopic and "Avatar: The Way of Water", James Cameron's blockbuster sequel
    An Oscars statuette on display at a screening of the Oscars in Paris, France Apr 26, 2021.
    'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere' vie for Oscar nods
    Winners of the industry's highest honours will be unveiled at a Mar 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC network
    Director Andrew Dominik and cast members Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody attend a premiere for the film Blonde at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Sept 13, 2022.
    ‘Blonde’ roasted with 8 Razzie nominations
    'Blonde' received a nomination for worst picture, with critics calling the film a sexist and cruel depiction of Marilyn Monroe

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher