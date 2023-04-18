K-pop star BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service

J-Hope, a member of Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band BTS, will begin his mandatory military service in South Korea on Tuesday, local media reported, the second member of the group to do so.

"I'll be back later," the singer whose real name is Jung Ho-seok said on Monday in a post on fan platform Weverse, alongside a picture of his shaved head. More than 10,000 comments from fans wished his safe return after completing his military duties.

Spokespeople for HYBE, which owns the band's agency Bighit Music, declined to confirm the details of his enlistment.