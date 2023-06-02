'The Rock' will return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning for an as yet untitled “Fast & Furious” movie as Luke Hobbs, the actor announced on Twitter on Thursday, after bowing out of the successful franchise in 2021 due to differences with star Vin Diesel.

“Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise,” Johnson said in a video message from Hawaii, wearing a lei.

“The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II,” he added.