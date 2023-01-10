'RRR' director SS Rajamouli puts audience love before critical acclaim

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli has become a 2023 award season stand-out, withhis three-hour action film "RRR" earning glowing reviews and sparking a campaign to have the film nominated for an Academy Award in the best film category.

"RRR" stars NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan and is based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who form a friendship and fight against the colonialist British crown in the 1920s.

The title "RRR" is short for "Rise Roar Revolt", as it chronicles the Indian freedom struggle from the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad, which is the title of the monarch of the sovereign state, Hyderabad, in India.

The cast of "RRR" features big Bollywood names, like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and showcases Telugu-language stars like Junior NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan.