South Korea hosted a K-pop concert on Friday for thousands of teenage scouts, seeking to salvage national prestige as an ill-fated World Scout Jamboree hit by extreme weather and criticised for poor organisation draws to an end.

Around 40,000 people gathered for the concert headlined by NewJeans and IVE at Seoul's World Cup stadium.

"I'm sorry that the scout members suffered from unprecedented heat waves and typhoons caused by climate change," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at the closing ceremony.

Han had earlier said the government would "use its all resources to ensure that the jamboree can end safely".