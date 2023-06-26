Elton John enthrals Glastonbury in final UK show

Elton John enthralled a massive Glastonbury crowd on Sunday night in possibly his last show in Britain, delighting loyal fans but disappointing others who had hoped for star guest appearances.

The flamboyant British singer's performance followed two sun-drenched days at the famous music festival in southwest England, where tens of thousands of fans heard Guns N' Roses, the Arctic Monkeys, the Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and others.

"Oh wow. I never thought I'd ever play Glastonbury. And here I am," John, who wore a glittery golden jacket and rose-tinted glasses, said during the start of his first appearance at Worthy Farm.