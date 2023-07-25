'Barbenheimer' frenzy gives sluggish summer box office a major boost

"Everybody was in," said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. "All demographics showed up for these two films, and it's exactly what Hollywood needed."

Cinema going still lags pre-pandemic levels, prompting nagging questions about whether audiences have grown content to watch movies at home.

Hopes were high going into the summer as COVID-clogged production pipelines cleared and studios scheduled 30% more films than last summer. But through mid-July, 2023 summer box office receipts were running about 7% below last year.

'BARBIE' SHINES

Then, "Barbenheimer" became a cultural moment, sending crowds to AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and other cinema chains. More than 200,000 people purchased tickets to see "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" on the same day, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Now, summer domestic ticket sales stand roughly 1% ahead of the same point in 2022, research firm Comscore said, while year-to-date totals are up 16% from 2022.

Still, the $5.4 billion total so far this year ranks 19% behind the pre-pandemic times of 2019.

Over the weekend, "Barbie" set records as the biggest opening of 2023 and the highestof any movie directed by a woman in history. It eclipsed the April opening of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

"I'm tickled pink at this historic weekend," gushed Jeff Goldstein, head of domestic theatrical distribution at Warner Bros, the studio that released "Barbie." "People are having a great time. The conversation is so upbeat and so positive."

Barbie maker Mattel Inc had launched an all-out global marketing blitz to stoke the frenzy, lighting London landmarks in pink and partnering on hundreds of products. "Barbie" took in $337 million worldwide.

Not all of the "Barbie" buzz was positive. Some US Republicans objected to a map in the movie that they said was pro-China, which prompted Vietnam to ban the film. Warner Bros said "Barbie" was not making a geopolitical statement.

"Oppenheimer," from Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, took in $174 million globally, a strong start for a three-hour adult drama. The film stars Cillian Murphy as scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, the man who developed the atomic bomb that ended World War Two.