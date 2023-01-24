'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere' vie for Oscar nods on Tuesday

Hollywood's film academy will announce this year's Oscar nominees early on Tuesday, a field expected to range from biopic "Elvis" to dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Others competing for a spot in the prestigious best picture race include Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.

Winners of the industry's highest honours will be unveiled at a March 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co's ABC network.