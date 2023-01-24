    বাংলা

    'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere' vie for Oscar nods on Tuesday

    Winners of the industry's highest honours will be unveiled at a Mar 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC network

    Lisa RichwineReuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 11:18 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 11:18 AM

    Hollywood's film academy will announce this year's Oscar nominees early on Tuesday, a field expected to range from biopic "Elvis" to dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

    Others competing for a spot in the prestigious best picture race include Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.

    Winners of the industry's highest honours will be unveiled at a March 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co's ABC network.

    The Oscars and other entertainment awards shows have been struggling to attract TV viewers, particularly younger ones who spend time on TikTok and YouTube.

    Last year's Academy Awards show, when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best actor, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever.

    The Gold Derby website, which monitors Hollywood's awards races, gives "Everything Everywhere" the best odds at the moment to ultimately win best picture. The movie stars Michelle Yeoh in a dimension-hopping action film about an exhausted woman trying to finish her taxes.

    Actors expected to score nominations include Austin Butler for his portrayal of rock legend Elvis Presley, and Colin Farrell, who starred as a farmer obsessed with restoring a friendship in "Banshees." Both won top acting honours at the Golden Globe awards this month.

    Cate Blanchett is seen as a favourite for best actress for her role as a manipulative orchestra conductor in "Tar." Yeoh and Danielle Deadwyler, who portrayed a determined mother in "Till," also could earn nominations, according to awards experts.

    Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

    The academy added more women and people of colour to its ranks after the #OscarsSoWhite uproars of 2015 and 2016, and it increased membership from outside the United States.

    RELATED STORIES
    Director Andrew Dominik and cast members Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody attend a premiere for the film Blonde at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Sept 13, 2022.
    ‘Blonde’ roasted with 8 Razzie nominations
    'Blonde' received a nomination for worst picture, with critics calling the film a sexist and cruel depiction of Marilyn Monroe
    Actor Alec Baldwin exits the 6th precinct of the New York Police Department in Manhattan, New York, US, November 2, 2018.
    'Rust' to be completed with Baldwin in lead role: lawyer
    Matt Hutchins, the husband of Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting victim, Halyna Hutchins, remains executive producer
    Fans attend a premiere for the film Avatar: The Way of Water, at Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Dec 12, 2022.
    Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion
    Disney has not disclosed the movie's budget, but the Hollywood Reporter said it cost at least $350 million to produce plus marketing costs
    A screen grab shows a selfie of actor Jeremy Renner on a hospital bed, posted on Instagram with a caption reading, "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all" in this picture obtained from social media Jan 3, 2023.
    Broke over 30 bones in snow clearing accident: Jeremy Renner
    Renner was hospitalised after being run over by a snow plow that was being used to dig out a car

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher