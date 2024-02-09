‘Dune: Part Two’ director decided to tell sequel story his own way

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve is inviting audiences back to the desert planet Arrakis for “Dune: Part Two,” the second installment of the sci-fi epic starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

The “Dune” franchise is based on author Frank Herbert’s highly acclaimed 1965 novel of the same name.

“Dune: Part Two,” distributed by Warner Bros arrives in US theatres on Mar 1.

The first “Dune” film, which was also directed by Villeneuve came out in 2021, followed the character Paul as he went from being the noble heir to House Atreides to being stranded with his mother, Jessica, on the planet Arrakis.