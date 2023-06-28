Kevin Spacey appears in London court for start of sex offence trial

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a London court on Wednesday at the start of his four-week trial on a dozen sex offence charges.

Spacey, 63, denies allegations of historic offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

The charges against Spacey include repeated incidents of indecent and sexual assaults, and a more serious offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Wearing a navy suit with a pink tie, Spacey watched intently from the spacious dock of Court 1 of London's Southwark Crown Court as the jury were sworn in.