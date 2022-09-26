Aston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction

From an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car to costumes worn by Daniel Craig in "No Time to Die", an array of James Bond props and memorabilia are being offered at a charity auction soon as the film franchise celebrates 60 years.

The two-part sale will be held as a live auction on Wednesday and an online auction with bidding open until James Bond Day on Oct 5 - the date the world premiere for the first film about the suave British secret agent - "Dr No" - was held in 1962.

Leading the lots is the car used for some adrenaline-packed stunts in "No Time to Die" amid the stunning backdrop of the cave dwellings of the Italian city of Matera.

With a price estimate of 1.5 million pounds to 2 million pounds ($1.62 million to $2.16 million), it is one of eight replicas built for the movie.