Versatile Oscar-winning American actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

Alan Arkin, a versatile and prolific American actor who thrived in both comic and dramatic roles and won an Oscar for playing a heroin-using grandfather in the 2006 film "Little Miss Sunshine," has died at 89, his family said.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," Arkin's sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony wrote in a joint statement.

Arkin died at his home in Carlsbad, California, on Thursday, Variety reported.

Arkin appeared in scores of films, was nominated for an Academy Award four times and won a Tony Award, Broadway's top honors, in 1963 for his first major stage role in Carl Reiner's "Enter Laughing."

His first major movie role also earned him an Oscar nomination - best actor for playing a Soviet sailor in the 1966 Cold War comedy "The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!"