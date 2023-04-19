On Malaysia homecoming, Oscar winner Yeoh vows to nurture local film talent

Michelle Yeoh is hoping her recent triumph as Asia's first Oscar-winning actress can help her to support filmmaking talent in her native Malaysia, where she returned on Tuesday to greet fans for the first time since her Academy Award.

Yeoh, 60, won the Oscar for her portrayal of Chinese American laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in the science-fiction kung fu comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

"I know there are amazing filmmakers from this part of our world and we just have to, first of all, we have to create opportunities for them. We have to create platforms that will showcase their talent," Yeoh told a news conference before a fan event.