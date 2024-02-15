'Bridgerton' returns for new season and new romance

The cast of "Bridgerton" offered fans a sneak peak of its third season on Wednesday, sharing a glimpse of the latest budding romance in the hit Netflix drama that has gained fans around the world.

Characters and longtime friends Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton, take centre stage in the new season of the show, which is set in Regency-era London.