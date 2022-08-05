Lady Gaga confirms casting in 'Joker' sequel

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker," by posting a musical teaser on Twitter.

The musical clip depicts silhouettes of Phoenix and Gaga's characters dancing together to the tune of the song "Cheek to Cheek", originally written by Irving Berlin in 1935 for the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie Top Hat.

"Joker: Folie a Deux", which will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character, is set for release in theatres on Oct 4, 2024.