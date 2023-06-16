New 'Black Mirror' season begins by tackling actors' anxiety about AI

In the new season of Netflix Inc's show "Black Mirror," an office manager finds that a streaming service is replaying her life using an avatar of Salma Hayek.

Hayek, in the episode released on Thursday, has sold her digital image to Hollywood for use in programming created with artificial intelligence (AI).

The story highlights real-world concerns of actors and writers, said "Schitt's Creek" star Annie Murphy, who plays the office manager. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in early May, partly over concerns that studios would start using generative AI, instead of humans, to write scripts.

"I hope it shines a light on what they’re fighting for and why they’re fighting for it," Murphy said in an interview.

"It’s not just writers being whiney. It’s them saying ‘Can we not be replaced by computers?’ and that’s such a scary thing for human beings to have to ask," she added.