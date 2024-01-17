Malaysia court charges filmmakers for 'wounding religious feelings'

A Malaysian court on Wednesday charged two local filmmakers for intentionally "wounding the religious feelings of others" through their film, their lawyer said, in a move condemned by rights groups as a threat to freedom of expression in the country.

The director and producer of local film, "Mentega Terbang", were charged under the penal code and face a one-year jail sentence and fines if convicted. The duo, Khairi Anwar and Tan Meng Kheng, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their lawyer, N Surendran, said the charges send a "chilling message" to the local film industry and filmmakers throughout Malaysia.