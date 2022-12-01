Will Smith on slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I lost it'

At the Oscars, Rock was on stage presenting an award when he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, that referenced the 1997 film "GI Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Pinkett Smith has a condition that causes hair loss.

Smith marched onto the stage and slapped Rock. The 54-year-old actor has publicly apologised to the comedian and the film academy.

"I was gone. ... That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time ... but I understand the pain," Smith told Noah.

"Emancipation", about a man who escapes from slavery, is to be released next month, making it eligible for the 2023 Oscars.

In a separate interview with FOX 5 television, Smith said he would "completely understand" if some people were not yet ready to watch him in a new movie.

"I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready," he said. "My deepest hope is that my actions don't penalise my (production) team."