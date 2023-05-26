Halle Bailey soaks up good vibes for Ariel role in 'Little Mermaid'

When the 23-year-old American singer was cast as Ariel, it was a moment of both celebration and struggle, as she became the target of a racist backlash on social media.

Bailey chose to embrace her historical casting by reading the book "The Little Mermaid: Make a Splash" to children at the White House in April and soaking up the good vibes from her little fans' videos.

"I just focus on the positivity and the beautiful reactions from these babies and realize the greater meaning and purpose in all of this is for them to be able to see themselves and know that they're worthy," the "Grown-ish" actor said.

The movie splashes into theaters on Friday.

Based on the animated 1989 film and the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale of the same name, the new movie directed by Rob Marshall follows the mermaid Ariel, who makes a deal with a cruel sea witch, Ursula, in which Ariel trades her voice to become human and reunite with Prince Eric after rescuing him from a shipwreck.

The cast includes Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Among the voice actors, Daveed Diggs plays the crab Sebastian, Awkwafina is the diving bird Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay is the fish Flounder.

With encouragement from loved ones, Bailey dove into her role, literally, by taking mermaid lessons.