    US country singer Toby Keith dies aged 62

    The singer best known for his 1993 hit ‘Should've Been a Cowboy’ announced in 2022 he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 12:06 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2024, 12:06 PM

    US country music star Toby Keith died on Monday night aged 62, a post on his X social media account said.

    The singer best known for his 1993 hit "Should've Been a Cowboy" announced in 2022 he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer, saying he needed time to "breathe, recover and relax".

    Keith "passed peacefully ... surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage," the post read.

