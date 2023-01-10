'Elvis' and 'Avatar' face off as Hollywood returns to Golden Globes

Big names expected to walk the red carpet include Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, directors James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, and "Elvis" star Austin Butler, a favourite for a best actor trophy.

"I think we're going to see 'Elvis' win and Austin Butler win," said Chris Beachum, managing editor of awards website Gold Derby. Golden Globes voters "have proven time and time again that they love spectacles and they love musicals."

The ceremony will air live on Comcast's NBC broadcast channel and stream on Peacock starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

"Elvis" is in the running for top drama film against "The Way of Water," the long-awaited "Avatar" sequel that is lighting up movie box offices; Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans" and Tar, starring Cate Blanchett as a conniving orchestra conductor.

"Top Gun: Maverick" also is in the mix, though its chances were likely hurt by star Tom Cruise returning his Globe statues in protest in 2021, Beachum said.

Cruise was reacting to a Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed the HFPA had no Black journalists in its ranks and accused members of soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios. He is not expected to attend Tuesday's show.

"The Banshees of Inisherin," which has more nominations than any other movie, is seen as the leading contender for best comedy or musical film.