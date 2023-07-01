Hollywood stars stand by actors not 'swimming in money'

'MIDDLE CLASS' INDUSTRY

The letter came after SAG-AFTRA leadership said over the weekend that contract talks with the studios had been "extremely productive," a possible sign that a deal was within reach. The union and studios had agreed to a media blackout during talks.

But the solidarity from high-wattage talent could be a boost for actors struggling to land enough gigs to make ends meet.

Jackie Tohn, known for her role as Melanie "MelRose" Rosen on the Netflix series "GLOW," said people outside of the industry need to understand the reality that most actors do not get paid for about 98% of the work they put into their careers.

"We go on auditions all the time, and as an actor, when I get paid is for when I get a job," Tohn said. "But most of the time, I don't get a job.”

Tohn said that when she finally does get paid after getting a new role, the money immediately goes toward bills and essential living expenses like gas, her mortgage and groceries.

Tohn believes only the highest echelon of actors are working all the time.

Eric Kripke, creator of "Supernatural" on The CW and showrunner for "The Boys," said there is a very small percentage of people who make "ridiculous money."

"The vast majority of the entertainment industry is middle class," he said. "With the exception of a handful of actors, every actor I know, needs to get jobs to cover their rent and take care of their families."

At the "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premiere in London, Harrison Ford told Reuters he is ready to support his fellow SAG members if a strike is authorized.

"I believe in unions. I believe in labor. I believe in representation, all of those things. If my union votes to go out, I'll go out," he said.