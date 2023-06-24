Hollywood directors ratify labour pact as writers keep picketing

Film and television directors voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year labor contract with major Hollywood studios on Friday, averting a second work stoppage that would have added to upheaval caused by an ongoing writers' strike.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) said 87% of those voting supported the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a group that represents Walt Disney Co , Netflix Inc and other major studios.

The DGA represents 19,000 directors, assistant directors and others who work on film and TV productions.

The 41% turnout level, with 6,728 members out of 16,321 eligible voters casting ballots, exceeded any prior DGA ratification vote, the union said on its website.