    Hasina okays scrapping of JSC, JDC exams

    The exams were not included in the national curriculum plan of 2021

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 12:33 PM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2023, 12:33 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved a proposal to scrap the Junior School Certificate, or JSC, and equivalent exams for eighth graders.

    The education ministry confirmed the development in a notice on Monday, noting that the exams were not included in the national curriculum plan of 2021.

    The government launched the JSC and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams in 2010, saying they would help students build confidence.

    Education experts and parents, however, criticised the decision to hold the tests. They said the exams would put extra pressure on the students.

    The JSC and JDC exams were not held in the past three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    After the reopening following pandemic shutdowns, the government began launching the new curriculum in phases.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni said last year there was no scope for holding public exams for the eighth graders in line with the new curriculum, which aims to wean students off rote learning and exams while focusing on class activities.

    The decision to scrap the JSC tests for good was awaiting the prime minister’s approval.

