Hasina okays scrapping of JSC, JDC exams

The government launched the JSC and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams in 2010, saying they would help students build confidence.

Education experts and parents, however, criticised the decision to hold the tests. They said the exams would put extra pressure on the students.

The JSC and JDC exams were not held in the past three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the reopening following pandemic shutdowns, the government began launching the new curriculum in phases.

Education Minister Dipu Moni said last year there was no scope for holding public exams for the eighth graders in line with the new curriculum, which aims to wean students off rote learning and exams while focusing on class activities.

The decision to scrap the JSC tests for good was awaiting the prime minister’s approval.