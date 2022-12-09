Government fixes Dec 29 for reintroduced scholarship exams for Class 5 students

Scholarship exams for primary school students will be held on Dec 29, according to the schedule announced by the government after reintroduction of the tests for the fifth graders following a decade-long gap.

Class 5 students will be able to undertake the exams in a bid to secure a scholarship for their secondary education.

The Directorate of Primary Education ordered the Upazila-level education offices to prepare for the exams in a notice on Friday.

It said the schools must evaluate answer sheets of annual exams of fifth graders daily and publish the results by Dec 21.

The Upazila Education Offices must collect and send the list of students who will appear for the exams by Dec 24.

The directorate will send the admit cards by Dec 26.

The exams will be held at 11 am in the Upazilas.