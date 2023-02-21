Bangladesh raises admission fees by 20% for private medical college students

It said the division took the decision to increase the fees in a meeting presided over by Health Minister Zahid Maleque following proposals from the private medical and dental colleges.



Bangladesh has 37 government medical colleges with 4,350 seats. The 72 private medical colleges in the country have 6,489 seats. Admission has been suspended at five other private medical colleges.



As many as 139,742 students took the uniform admission tests in 2022, meaning there were 13 candidates for each seat.



This year the tests will be held on Mar 10.