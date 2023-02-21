    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises admission fees by 20% for private medical college students

    The monthly tuition fee for MBBS and BDS students has been raised by 33.33 percent

    Published : 21 Feb 2023, 05:31 PM
    The government has raised the fees for admission to private medical and dental colleges by 20 percent to nearly Tk 1.95 million, starting from the 2022-23 education year.

    The Medical Education and Family Welfare Division also raised the monthly tuition fee for MBBS and BDS students by 33.33 percent to Tk 10,000 in a notice dated Monday.
     
    It kept the internship fees unchanged at Tk 180,000.

    It said the division took the decision to increase the fees in a meeting presided over by Health Minister Zahid Maleque following proposals from the private medical and dental colleges.

    Bangladesh has 37 government medical colleges with 4,350 seats. The 72 private medical colleges in the country have 6,489 seats. Admission has been suspended at five other private medical colleges. 


    As many as 139,742 students took the uniform admission tests in 2022, meaning there were 13 candidates for each seat.

    This year the tests will be held on Mar 10.

