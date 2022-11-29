Poor results of humanities students, Sylhet floods drag SSC pass rate down

After the examinations for Secondary School Certificate or SSC were deferred by seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic and floods in the northeast, the pass rate has dipped to 87.44 percent from last year’s 93.58 percent.

The floods dealt a huge blow to the students of Sylhet region, dragging the pass rate there to 78.82 percent from 96.78 percent.

“Many students’ books and notes were washed away. We gave them books but the gap could not be closed,” said Professor Roma Bijoy Sarker, chairman of the Board of Secondary and Intermediate Education, Sylhet.

Education Minister Dipu Moni said exams in disaster-hit areas, not the entire country, will be deferred from now on, to minimise the losses caused by disruptions.

Besides the floods, poor preparations of humanities students caused the overall pass rate to decrease. As much as 80.82 percent students of this stream passed the exams, down from 93.24 percent.