Bangladesh plans to start printing textbooks early to meet delivery deadline

The government plans to start printing textbooks early in 2023 as a delayed tender has made the distribution on New Year’s Day uncertain after the authorities failed to meet the deadline in the past two years.

Instability in the paper market due to the Russia-Ukraine war and power outages have made it all the more uncertain.

The delivery of free textbooks to students of schools and colleges on the first day of the year has become a tradition, known as the Textbook Festival, after the Sheikh Hasina government launched the programme more than a decade ago.

In the past 12 years, the Awami League government distributed more than four billion textbooks among students of primary and secondary levels free of charge. But the coronavirus pandemic disrupted printing at the end of 2020 and distribution on the first day of 2021. The textbooks were distributed in phases at the secondary level.