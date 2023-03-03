Bangladesh plans coding lessons to prepare children for higher education

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the government is working on a plan to teach children coding and designing so that they do not face problems in higher education.
The lessons will begin for students as young as of class three, she said at the convocation of East West University in Dhaka on Thursday.
“We want the students to learn language, ICT and soft skills based on their age.”
Dipu Moni also said the lessons will be for children aged between six and 15 years old, according to a statement from the education ministry.
“We are changing the education system to build a ‘Smart Bangladesh’. New curricula for students of pre-primary to secondary levels have been launched. It will be implemented fully in primary and secondary levels by 2025.”
The education minister said the new curricula will give experience-based lessons and will not burden the students with exams.