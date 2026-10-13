First graders enter by lottery, school transfers in Classes 2-9 by exam

Lottery-based admission will remain in place for Class I at government schools, while students seeking to transfer schools in Classes 2 to 9 will have to sit entrance examinations.

The education ministry published the admission policy for government primary and secondary schools from Classes 1 to 9 on Tuesday, detailing the requirements for the next academic year.

Under the policy, students may be admitted to the entry class of government secondary schools and to any class up to Class 9 where seats are available.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education said admissions to Class 1 must follow the National Education Policy 2010, which sets the age at “6-plus”.

Children must be at least 5 and no older than 7 on Jan 1 of the relevant academic year. The same age-calculation method will apply to other classes.

A certified copy of the online birth registration certificate must be submitted with the admission application to verify a student’s age.

Children with special needs may receive an age concession of up to 5 years.

Each section of a class will have 55 students.

Admission Method

Class 1 admissions must be decided by lottery.

Vacant seats in Classes 2-9 will be filled through written examinations, with students selected on merit.

Exam Marks and Duration

Classes 2-5: 50 marks in total: Bangla 15, English 15 and mathematics 20. Duration: 1 hour.