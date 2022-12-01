Bangladesh Bank suspends 100 LCs for over-invoicing, says governor

Bangladesh Bank has halted 100 letters of credit with as much as 20-200 percent higher than the usual prices of goods as part of efforts to prevent money-laundering through imports.

Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder revealed the information as the government and the central bank stepped up activities to save dollars with the foreign currency reserves dwindling.

Speaking at a programme of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies in Dhaka on Thursday, he said restricting the importers and exporters from ways to show lower or higher prices of products is the key to prevent trade-based money laundering.

Economists have long been pointing to misinvoicing, in which product prices are shown higher or lower to launder money. Dishonest importers show higher prices of goods and collect the extra money from the exporters abroad by using over-invoicing. In under-invoicing, some exporters show lower prices of goods and collect the extra money from the importers in the recipient country.

International studies have shown huge amounts of money are smuggled out of Bangladesh through the banking channel by using misinvoicing. A study by Washington-based Global Financial Integrity said at least $8 billion were laundered from Bangladesh from 2004-2013 through non-transparent means, or misinvoicing.

The present dollar crisis has reignited discussions about the issue once again. On Nov 15, Abdur Rouf said the matter had come to the central bank’s attention.

Following the decline of the pandemic, the rate of opening and settling of LCs for imports gradually increased past exports and remittances combined, piling pressure on foreign currency management as the reserves fell from $48 billion in August last year to $33.86 billion now.