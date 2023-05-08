Japan's service activity grows at record pace in April

Japan's services activity grew at a record pace in April, a private-sector survey showed on Monday, helped by a boost in consumer spending following the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to a seasonally adjusted 55.4 last month from March's 55.0.

It was also higher than the flash reading of 54.9 and well above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for a seventh straight month.

"Strong increases in travel, leisure and tourism spending underpinned another month of swift recovery for the Japanese economy as the impact of COVID-19 continued to fade," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.