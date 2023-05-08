    বাংলা

    Japan's service activity grows at record pace in April

    The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to a seasonally adjusted 55.4 last month from March's 55.0

    Reuters
    Published : 8 May 2023, 05:06 AM
    Updated : 8 May 2023, 05:06 AM

    Japan's services activity grew at a record pace in April, a private-sector survey showed on Monday, helped by a boost in consumer spending following the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

    The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to a seasonally adjusted 55.4 last month from March's 55.0.

    It was also higher than the flash reading of 54.9 and well above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for a seventh straight month.

    "Strong increases in travel, leisure and tourism spending underpinned another month of swift recovery for the Japanese economy as the impact of COVID-19 continued to fade," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

    "There were also many reports citing a boost to sales from the recovery in international tourist arrivals and subsequent improvement in new business from abroad," he said.

    Japan ended strict COVID-related border control measures that required vaccination certificates or negative tests on Saturday, in hopes of easing congestion at airports before the start of a week-long holiday.

    The government also decided to reclassify COVID-19 as an infectious disease level on par with the seasonal flu.

    Visitors to Japan surged to 1.82 million in March, the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    New orders expanded at the fastest pace on record, the survey showed, citing a sharp return of spending for travel and tourism.

    Business confidence for the coming year also remained strong, with the subindex hitting a record high.

    "Around four times as many service providers expect an increase in activity as those that forecast a decline," Moore said.

    The subindex for employment expanded for a third month and at the fastest pace in four years, helped by stronger demand and confidence.

    The composite PMI, which combines the manufacturing and services figures, grew at the fastest pace since June 2022. The index was unchanged in April from the previous month's 52.9, staying above the break-even 50 mark for four consecutive months.

    RELATED STORIES
    The remains of houses are pictured as rising sea levels destroy homes built along the shoreline, forcing villagers to relocate, in El Bosque, Mexico, November 7, 2022.
    Pace of rise in global sea level has doubled: UN
    The World Meteorological Organization warns that the trend will continue for millennia
    US Trade Representative Katherine Tai attends a news conference at Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan April 20, 2023.
    US adds Belarus, Bulgaria to intellectual property watch list
    The USTR report now lists 29 countries on its watch list or priority watch list for deficiencies and violations of IP rights
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends an annual May Day rally, organised by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, commonly known as Rengo, to demand higher pay and better working conditions, in Tokyo, Japan Apr 29, 2023.
    Japan PM to visit S Korea for summit with Yoon
    Fumio Kishida is expected to visit South Korea in coming weeks and meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol on May 7 or 8, officials say
    People buy dry fruits at a market in Karachi, Pakistan Feb 1, 2023.
    Food pushes Pakistan inflation to record 36.4% in April
    The South Asian country's rural areas recorded food inflation of 40.2%, the statistics bureau told Reuters

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps