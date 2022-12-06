Rouble slumps to near 8-week low vs dollar after oil price cap launch

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and an initial collapse in imports as a result of Western sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, and scores of foreign companies pausing operations in the country.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $83.4 a barrel on the day, but hovered close to the lowest levels seen this year.

Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian sea-borne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply.

The Group of Seven set a top price of $60 a barrel on Russian crude, aiming to limit Moscow's ability to finance its military campaign in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

The price cap is likely to lead to a small loss in the volume of Russian exports, Renaissance Capital analysts said, but the damage may not be felt as keenly elsewhere.