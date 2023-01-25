    বাংলা

    Gas from Bhola to be added to national grid next month: Nasrul

    The gas from the island district will be converted to CNG for transportation to the mainland

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 07:26 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 07:26 PM

    Gas from the island district of Bhola will be added to the national grid in February, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said.

    The gas will be transported to the mainland after conversion to Compressed Natural Gas instead of through pipelines, he said after the conference of deputy commissioners in Dhaka on Tuesday.

    A new gas reserve has been discovered at Bhola North Well No. 2 amid the supply crisis and high global fuel price, from which the government expects 20 million cubic feet of gas per day.

    Bangladesh extracts gas from 43 wells across 22 gas fields, and 10 could supply over 20 million cubic feet per day, making the new reserve in Bhola one of the largest in the country.

    Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited designed the well, while Russian state energy company Gazprom supported the project by providing the drilling rig,

    The national transmission pipelines of the Gas Transmission Company Limited of Bangladesh are not connected to Bhola, which has nine gas wells. The gas goes to local power stations and meets local demands. The authorities are reviewing ways to connect the national transmission lines with Bhola.

    RELATED STORIES
    Top 20 loan defaulters named in parliament
    Top 20 loan defaulters named
    The number of defaulters in the banks and financial institutions was 786,065 as of November 2022
    Solar panels are washed at a solar mini-grid installation in Kamlapur, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Jan 9, 2018.
    India's first green bond sale to command 'greenium' on strong demand
    The proceeds from green bonds would be used for 'green' projects such as solar power, wind and small hydro projects and other public sector projects
    Sudden halt on production at Jamuna fertiliser factory after ‘explosion’
    Production halts at Jamuna fertiliser factory
    The country's largest granular urea producer suddenly stops production after a loud noise during the visit of an Indian expert
    Bangladesh cabinet clears draft law to limit discretionary powers of income tax officials
    Law to limit discretionary powers of income tax officials
    A mathematical formula instead of discretion will be used to calculate income tax

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher