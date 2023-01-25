Gas from Bhola to be added to national grid next month: Nasrul

Gas from the island district of Bhola will be added to the national grid in February, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said.
The gas will be transported to the mainland after conversion to Compressed Natural Gas instead of through pipelines, he said after the conference of deputy commissioners in Dhaka on Tuesday.
A new gas reserve has been discovered at Bhola North Well No. 2 amid the supply crisis and high global fuel price, from which the government expects 20 million cubic feet of gas per day.
Bangladesh extracts gas from 43 wells across 22 gas fields, and 10 could supply over 20 million cubic feet per day, making the new reserve in Bhola one of the largest in the country.
Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited designed the well, while Russian state energy company Gazprom supported the project by providing the drilling rig,
The national transmission pipelines of the Gas Transmission Company Limited of Bangladesh are not connected to Bhola, which has nine gas wells. The gas goes to local power stations and meets local demands. The authorities are reviewing ways to connect the national transmission lines with Bhola.