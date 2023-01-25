Gas from Bhola to be added to national grid next month: Nasrul

Gas from the island district of Bhola will be added to the national grid in February, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said.

The gas will be transported to the mainland after conversion to Compressed Natural Gas instead of through pipelines, he said after the conference of deputy commissioners in Dhaka on Tuesday.

A new gas reserve has been discovered at Bhola North Well No. 2 amid the supply crisis and high global fuel price, from which the government expects 20 million cubic feet of gas per day.