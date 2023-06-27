China's growth to be higher in Q2, projected to hit annual 5% target: Premier Li

China's economic growth in the second quarter will be higher than the first and was projected to reach the annual economic growth target of around 5%, China's Premier Li Qiang told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin on Tuesday.

As factory output slows amid weak external and domestic demand, Li said China will roll out more effective policies to expand domestic demand and open markets, as well as continue to act as a strong driving force for the global economy.

However, analysts are now downgrading their economic growth forecasts for China for the rest of the year.