    Bangladesh Bank’s earnings jump 148% to top Tk 150bn in FY23

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 August 2023, 08:13 PM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 08:13 PM

    Vigorous borrowing by the government and investment from the foreign currency reserves have boosted Bangladesh Bank’s earnings in FY23 by 148 percent year on year to more than Tk 150 billion, the highest in its history.

    The central bank’s net profit last fiscal year also increased by 239 percent to around Tk 107.5 billion – also a record.

    The national bank will submit almost all the profit to the state exchequer, its spokesman Mezbaul Haque said, citing its financial report approved by the board on Wednesday.

    The previous highest earnings of the central bank were Tk 86 billion in 2019-20.

    The government borrowed Tk 1.24 trillion from the banking sector last fiscal year, including over Tk 976 billion from the Bangladesh Bank.

    It paid the central bank Tk 70 billion in interest.

    The Bangladesh Bank earned Tk 20 billion as interest from loans taken by the commercial banks.

    From investments made from the reserves, the earnings were Tk 60 billion.

