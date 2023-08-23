Bangladesh Bank’s earnings jump 148% to top Tk 150bn in FY23

Vigorous borrowing by the government and investment from the foreign currency reserves have boosted Bangladesh Bank’s earnings in FY23 by 148 percent year on year to more than Tk 150 billion, the highest in its history.

The central bank’s net profit last fiscal year also increased by 239 percent to around Tk 107.5 billion – also a record.

The national bank will submit almost all the profit to the state exchequer, its spokesman Mezbaul Haque said, citing its financial report approved by the board on Wednesday.