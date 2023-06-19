Dubai chases long-term growth as property booms, seeks to blunt debt risk

Buoyed by a swift economic rebound post-COVID, Dubai is racing to attract people and capital to drive long-term growth, betting it can avoid past debt crises that dented its global ambitions.

The approach pursued by the glitzy Gulf city-state is a reboot of a flamboyant economic model that for decades focused on property investment, tourism and inflows of foreign capital.

Property is booming once more -- helped by Russian demand amid war in Ukraine and laxer residency rules -- and analysts this time see more guardrails in place against any repeat of the problems that subdued Dubai after the 2008 global credit crunch.

Home to the world's tallest tower and man-made islands, Dubai is chasing lofty new goals: A 10-year economic plan known as D33 aims to double the economy's size and make Dubai one of the top four global financial centres in a decade.