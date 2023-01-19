Record gas price hike ‘unjustified, untimely’, say businesses, consumer rights expert

The government has increased gas prices for industries by nearly three times, an unprecedented hike condemned by consumer rights activists and businesses as “unjustified”.

Some industries that heavily depend on gas and were on the verge of closure due to a supply crunch, however, are positive about the decision, considering the fact that they will get fuel to run the factories.

But still, the businesses, who had urged the government to resume the import of costly fuel to continue operation, said a threefold hike is “untimely”.

The government on Wednesday increased the prices of natural gas for industrial units and power producers for the second time in just over six months.