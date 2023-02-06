Bangladesh’s per capita income, GDP growth miss estimates

Bangladesh has registered a gross national per capita income of $2,793 in 2021-22 — $31 lower than the government estimate, according to final data released by the national statistical agency.

Gross Domestic Product growth was 7.1 percent, 0.15 percentage points less than projected, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

The government’s provisional estimates were $2,824 per capita income and 7.25 percent GDP growth for the last fiscal year.

Ziauddin Ahmed, a director at the BBS, said the devaluation of the taka against the dollar caused the per capita income to go down.