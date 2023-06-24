Pakistan changes FY2024 budget as dictated by IMF to clinch stalled funds

Pakistan has changed its budget for the financial year starting on July 1, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday, including the latest fiscal tightening measures dictated by the International Monetary Fund in a final effort to clinch a stalled rescue package.

"Pakistan and IMF had detailed negotiations for the last three days as a last effort to complete the pending review," he told parliament.

For the fiscal year starting next month, Pakistan will raise a further 215 billion rupees ($752 million) in new tax and cut 85 billion rupees in spending, as well as a number of other measures to shrink the fiscal deficit, he said.