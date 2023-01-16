IMF to continue support for Bangladesh to be developed country by 2041

The government has undertaken development programmes targeting poverty alleviation and food security as well as various measures like widening social safety net coverage and providing food and other essentials through TCB and VGF cards to lessen poor people's suffering, Hasina added.

She said Bangladesh is cultivating fallow land to boost food production.

Lower-income people are suffering from high inflation even in many developed countries, she added.

Antoinette praised the socio-economic transformation of Bangladesh under Hasina’s leadership.

She also mentioned the successes of the government in various sectors including women’s empowerment, education, and agriculture and achieving over 6 percent GDP growth during the last decade.

Highlighting various development programmes by her government, the prime minister said the aim of such programmes was to alleviate poverty and ensure food security for the poor.

The government has taken steps to encourage young entrepreneurs who want to be self-dependent through initiatives like the Young Bangla Movement, said Hasina.

She also highlighted her government's measures for women's empowerment and female education, saying 60 percent of the primary teachers are female, while gender parity in the secondary level has come with the ratio of girls to boys being 53 to 47.

The government has also placed utmost importance on ICT, she said, adding a strong and young freelancer community that has developed in the country as necessary training and incentives are being provided.

Hasina also mentioned services being provided by community clinics and said women living in the villages are its main beneficiaries.