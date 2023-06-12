No food shortage in Bangladesh: Minister Sadhan

He referred to the production figures from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, which indicated a reserve of total 39.23 million tonnes of food grains, of which 1.1 million is wheat and the rest is rice.

The population was estimated to be around 172 million in January. In that case, the demand for food grains should be 22 million tonnes in line with the account of daily consumption, according to the minister.

If the country continues its previous pattern of foodgrain production in the financial year 2022-23, there is no risk of food shortage, he said.