    No food shortage in Bangladesh: Minister Sadhan

    If the country continues its previous pattern of food grain production in the financial year 2022-23, there is no risk of food shortage, he says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 June 2023, 05:57 PM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 05:57 PM

    Bangladesh currently has no shortage of food, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said. 

    Speaking in parliament’s question-answer session on Monday, Majumder said the food supply was abundant. 

    He referred to the production figures from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, which indicated a reserve of total 39.23 million tonnes of food grains, of which 1.1 million is wheat and the rest is rice. 

    The population was estimated to be around 172 million in January. In that case, the demand for food grains should be 22 million tonnes in line with the account of daily consumption, according to the minister. 

    If the country continues its previous pattern of foodgrain production in the financial year 2022-23, there is no risk of food shortage, he said. 

    Sadhan added that over 1.31 million tonnes of food grains have been imported by the government in the financial year 2022-23, and an additional 3.15 million tonnes have been imported privately. 

    As of Jun 4, the government's food grain stock is 1.74 million tonnes, according to the food directorate.

