    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka expects up to $8bn more in loans, asset restructuring

    The island nation's worst economic crisis in more than seven decades has resulted in widespread unrest due to shortages of food and fuel

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 02:31 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 02:31 PM

    Sri Lanka is expecting as much as $5 billion in loans next year from multilateral agencies besides an IMF deal, while the government is aiming to raise up to $3 billion via restructuring of state assets, its foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

    The island nation's worst economic crisis in more than seven decades has resulted in widespread unrest due to shortages of food and fuel. Its then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted in July.

    Additional funds are critical for the country that is already saddled with a public external debt of $40.6 billion, of which it owes 22 percent to Chinese creditors. 

    In September, the country of 22 million reached an agreement with the IMF for a loan of $2.9 billion, which could be approved for disbursal next year.

    "Apart from what we get from the IMF, we are looking at all others, the multilaterals put together another $4-$5 billion ...," Ali Sabry said in an interview.

    "The president is interested in restructuring some of the (state) institutions, so through that if we can raise $2-$3 billion, our treasury and reserves become strengthened."

    Sri Lanka was expecting to seek IMF board approvalfor the loan in December but that has likely been pushed to January, the minister said, as the government works to lock in financing assurances from countries including China, Japan and India, as well as private creditors.

    Sabry said Sri Lanka was still waiting for "letters of assurance" for debt restructuring from its largest bilateral creditor China, as well as India.

    The two countries have backed the restructuring efforts and Sri Lanka has shared documents and data with them, he said.

    "We have made it very clear to the IMF, to our multilateral partners and to our bilateral friends that patience is running out and it is urgent for the sake of Sri Lankans and the good health of the world economy," Sabry said.

    Overall, Sri Lanka's economy has improved with essential imports such as fuel and food becoming regular, Sabry said.

    Inflation, which edged above 70 percent earlier this year, eased to 61 percent at the end of November but the economy is expected to contract by about 8.7 percent this year.

    "Some stability is taking place. Then growth can return," Sabry said. "So that should start in the next quarter of next year with the IMF loan coming in, other multilateral agencies coming in. But for growth to take place, it is going to be 2024."

    RELATED STORIES
    Moody’s to review 7 Bangladeshi banks for downgrade amid reassessment of Bangladesh rating
    Moody’s to review 7 Bangladeshi banks for downgrade
    The decision comes as Bangladesh’s Ba3 sovereign rating was set for review on Friday
    IMF Director of Fiscal Affairs Vitor Gaspar speaks to reporters at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2022.
    IMF says global debt well above pre-pandemic levels
    In dollar terms, global debt continued to rise, although at a much slower rate, reaching a record $235 trillion last year
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 8, 2022.
    Scholz bets on immigration to counter labour shortages
    Germany's statistics office said last week the population would likely rise by 1 million to 84 million this year due to migration from Ukraine
    A policeman stands guard at the main entrance to the Bank of Russia in Moscow, Russia, Jun 15, 2015.
    Soaring current account surplus fails to cover up cracks in Russian economy
    Russia's economy is doomed to see a fall in productivity, with consumption and investments also expected to drop, an economist said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher