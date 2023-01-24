Bangladesh cabinet clears draft law to limit discretionary powers of income tax officials

The government has approved the draft of Income Tax Act 2023 slashing the discretionary powers of tax officials and easing requirement of papers for businesses in submitting tax returns.

Once the law is passed, a mathematical formula in place of discretion will be used to calculate income taxes, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said after the council of ministers headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cleared the draft on Monday.

“The calculation will be based on objective information given by a citizen, not subjective judgement of the official.”